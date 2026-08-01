LIVE UPDATES – No Turning Back

The 3Arena plays host to a night of varied Irish action tonight.

Queensberry are back in town and promote the No Turning Back down by the Dublin Docks.

Headlining is the man they are looking to shape into the capitial’s leading fight light, Pierce O’Leary. ‘Big Bang’ faces Mark Chamberlain in an IBO title defence.

It’s a huge fight in terms of maintaining the Dubliner’s world title hopes and for Irish boxing as a whole. Victory will see the Sheriff Street fighter return to his home town and plenty of Irish talent, as well as the fans, will benefit.

A win will mean the likes of Bobbi Flood and Adam Olaniyan get to build at home and in arenas and the fans will have more fights like Senan Kelly versus Steven Cairns and Gary Cully vs Lee Reeves to get excited about.

There will also be chances to gate crash the party the likes of which of Sean Murray and Craig O’Brien have been handed tonight.

Tonight’s fights and the order in which they play out can be seen below:

Irish-boxing.com are in the house and will be providing live updates, refresh the page for the latest.

FIGHT 10

Royston Barney Smith out points Reece Bellotti over 10 and calls out Jono Carroll after.

FIGHT 9

Adam Olaniyan vs Deepak Pathak

It’s three wins and three stoppages for heavyweight prospect Adam Olaniyan.

The giant Tallaght man continues to show why many are backing him to become a star among the next wave of heavyweights with a second 3Arena win.

The Brian Peters managed heavy stopped Deepak Pathak in 1:03 of the second round, meaning he has yet to see the third stanza since turning over.

A stoppage always looked on the cards, as Pathak came in at 24 hours’ notice, but still there was enough in the four mins by way of shot selection, technique and power to get people excited.

The good hands for a big heavy now looks forward to a Croke Park date.

FIGHT 8

Steven Cairns vs Senan Kelly

The Irish Takeover picked up serious pace in the 3Arena tonight.

The Cork prospect stepped up for the first time and looked at home higher up the ladder, stopping natural welterweight Senan Kelly in the first round of a fight scheduled for 10.

The Rebel County man dropped the experienced Kildare native, possibly the best domestic operator of the last three years, with a brilliantly timed left hook, early in the fifth session and went for the kill thereafter.

Some bodywork had Kelly wincing before a flurry of shots prompted Brendan Irvine to step in.

Some ringside felt it was a bit early but neither Irish champion Kelly nor his team complained.

The win brought out the celebratory flip and a call for a Cork homecoming.

There wasn’t much by way of action in the first, although there was a sense the Cork fighter, who enjoyed a flamboyant ring walk, looked a bit more assured.

Both scored right hands early in the second. Kelly then enjoyed some success and began to grow in confidence. However, the Rebel County man landed a brilliantly timed right in the last 30 seconds.

The same happened in the third. A more open stanza allowed the Irish champion to enjoy successes, but a one-two out of the technician’s handbook from the Irish Takeover saw him catch the eye.

The chessboard was disregarded completely by the fourth as a cut opened up over the left eye of the Munster man. An entertaining round followed and just as the fight looked like it might heat up, Cairns ended it in the fifth.

FIGHT 7

Craig O’Brien vs Ben Fail

Craig O’Brien flirted with a massive upset win in front of a partisan crowd in the first clash of the main card.

As ever, ‘The Iron’ showed the kind of natural talent that saw him become a two-time BUI Celtic and Irish champion across five rounds.

Indeed, he was ahead on the card within in one second of the halfway point, but got caught and ultimately suffered defeat.

After a feeling-out period, the Iron started to find sharpness in the opening round. He spent the second half closing the distance with good footwork and letting combos go before exiting before the twin could respond.

Fail looked to apply the pressure in the second and was whipping in body shots. The Inner City Dub was up for the fight but his opponent landed the bigger shots and his forward pressure looked potentially draining.

The stanza finished with an exchange that delighted the crowd but annoyed Packie Collins in the Irish boxers corner.

The 36-year-old O’Brien managed to put a bit of space between him and his bigger opponent in the third. The tactic allowed him to use his footwork and skills to cause Fail problems and snatch the round.

The popular Celtic Warrior Gym fighter punished a lazy southpaw jab to gain the ascendancy in the fourth and started to find a home for an uppercut, throwing it from all angles and inside and outside.

There was a sense ringside that O’Brien was 3-1 after four but also an awareness he had to work hard throughout which may allow Fail to finish strong.

However, he didn’t wait until the end to finish strong, producing a fight-winning punch in the last second of the fifth.

FIGHT 6

Bobbi Flood vs Tariq Davies

Real Flashes of quality from Bobbi ‘Flash’ Flood in the final prelim fight.

The young Dublin fighter looked composed and calculated from start to premature end.

A dominant display eventually saw Tariq Davies corner throw in the towel 2:27 seconds into the fourth.

Flood was always expected to beat the English boxer but still did enough to impress.

The former underage amateur standout, whom many in the know are extremely excited about, looked calm and collected. He was also cruel when it mattered, upping the tempo to get the finish when he smelt blood.

Blood was also something the Cabra BC graduate had to deal with. He may not be happy with the bump a cut on his nose may leave. However, his team will be content he experienced being cut and dealt with it in his latest learning fight.

FIGHT 5

Sami Hamed vs Bela Istvan Orban

Sami Hamed gets off the mark the latest Prince on the scene scored a 40-36 points win over Bela Istvan Orban.

FIGHT 4

John Joe Carrigan vs Sean Murray

Star Boy showed his quality in the 3Arena ring tonight.

The English teen stopped the ever game Sean Murray in the third round of a fight scheduled for six.

FIGHT 3

Gary Cully vs Lee Reeves

FIGHT 2

Sean McComb vs Miguel Cesario Antin

Sean McComb was class personified as he claimed 60-54 victory in his first fight of 2026.

‘The Public Nuisance ‘ bamboozled, frustrated and hurt Miguel Cesario Antin en route to a whitwash points win.

The Belfast was so many levels ahead of the South American he could have gone into cruise control and danced to victory on the back foot.

However, seemingly in a bid to make an impression and help his big fight case, the Holy Trinity graduate was a little more aggressive than normal.

He did hurt his foe to the body in the second, but stopping the tough and game Antin was always going to be hard. The approach did allow McComb show his accuracy, shot selection and the skill set he is renowned for.

Speaking before the fight McComb revealed he wanted names like Pierce O’Leary and Adam Azim as soon as possible.

FIGHT 1

Macklin Arthur stops a very game and tough Ryan Frost to get the show on the road. Arthur had the English man down with a body punch in the first and two similar shots in the last eventually did for the away fighter.