Steve Collins Backs Pierce O’Leary to Eclipse His Legacy and Lead Dublin Boxing Boom

Steve Collins believes Irish boxing is enjoying its strongest ever period and has backed Pierce O’Leary to achieve even greater success than he managed during his legendary career.

The former two-weight world champion was in Dublin on Friday for the weigh-in ahead of O’Leary’s headline clash with Mark Chamberlain and was glowing in his assessment of both the undefeated Dubliner and the current state of the sport in Ireland.

Collins, who famously conquered both Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn during a Hall of Fame career, says the standard of talent on display this weekend reflects a sport that has never been healthier.

“The talent and the standard of Irish boxing has never been as good as it is now,” Collins told Irish-Boxing.com.

“The card is full of so many great fighters and I’m just delighted. Dublin has not seen the talent of professional boxing in its history as what is happening nowadays.”

Collins previously featured alongside O’Leary in a promotional video where he symbolically passed the baton to the Dublin contender.

“What I meant was I looked at him and thought, he’s a , I was a Dub, and he’s taking over from my success in the past by bringing big crowds and big-time boxing back to Dublin.”

The Irish boxing legend believes the Brian Peters-managed Queensberry-promoted European title winner is only scratching the surface of his potential.

“I’ve no idea what he’ll do, but he’ll do a lot more and he’ll be a bigger and more successful fighter than I was because it’s early days for him. Look where he’s at already.”

The Celtic Warrior also praised the work being done across Irish boxing, highlighting the impact of domestic promoters alongside the return of major international shows.

“The likes of Jay Byrne bringing shows where guys can build their careers and the big investments the Frank Warrens of this world have made have put boxing back in Dublin.

“That talent is now getting a chance to showcase itself at home and not have to move abroad like we did in our era. It’s great the opportunities are there for these talented fighters in Dublin and Ireland to fight at home.”

Collins also revealed his son, Steven Collins Jr, is preparing to return to action on October 1 in Birmingham after rediscovering his focus, insisting the light heavyweight division should “watch out.”

“Now he’s back and he’s focused. Him focused, he’s a machine. I don’t think he’ll surprise people, I know he will.”