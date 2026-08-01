SIGNED, SEALED THEN SCRAPPED – Sean McComb Reveals Pierce O’Leary and Adam Azim Fights Both Collapsed

Sean McComb has revealed proposed clashes with Pierce O’Leary and Adam Azim both came within touching distance of becoming reality before ultimately falling apart.

The Belfast southpaw says contracts had been signed for an all-Irish showdown with O’Leary, while terms had also been agreed for a fight with unbeaten British star Azim that would’ve doubled as an IBF world title eliminator.

Speaking ahead of his return to action on Saturday’s Big Bang-topped Queensberry card in Dublin, ‘The Public Nuisance’ lifted the lid on two of the biggest fights that never happened.

The 32-year-old disclosed that his domestic clash with the European title-winning Dub was fully agreed before promotional complications forced the bout to be shelved.

“It was actually both signed. We both signed to fight each other on the Eubank and Conor Benn undercard,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

McComb, who has had trouble getting back to the top table since being robbed of victory over Barboza, says the fight wasn’t scrapped because either boxer was unwilling to take it.

Instead, he believes circumstances surrounding the promotion ultimately prevented it from happening.

Despite the disappointment, he remains convinced it is one of the biggest fights available in Irish boxing.

“If they had put me and Pierce on this card, it would’ve been a complete sell-out,” he adds with reference to the No Turning Back bill.

“The Irish boxing fans want it. Everybody wants it.”

There is no bitterness from the Holy Trinity graduate towards the undefeated Queensberry fighter either.

“I’ll be rooting for Pierce. I back all my fellow Irishmen.”

McComb also revealed he was on the verge of facing Adam Azim in what would’ve been a final eliminator for the IBF world title.

The Belfast fighter says discussions had progressed to the point where financial terms had already been agreed before the fight was pulled.

“We had an understanding of a fee and everything was agreed in terms of payment.

“When we spoke about the Adam Azim fight, it was a final eliminator for the IBF world title.”

Although both opportunities slipped away, McComb insists he remains firmly focused on landing the big fights that can propel him back into world title contention.

“I’m not far off those big fights.

“I could be one fight away from a world title.”