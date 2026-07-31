Going for Gold – Silver Linning for Rock, McConnell and Walsh

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

Three Team NI boxers have won through to Saturday’s Commonwealth Games finals.

Kaci Rock, Jon McConnell and Michaela Walsh all swapped bronze for silver at least.

Rock has up-graded her CWG medal from bronze. She was the 3-2 winner over Caitlin Rainey of Scotland in a tight, competitive semi final.

Speaking after her bout she said: “Down in the first round, and 3-2 in the second – I knew I needed them judges so I dug deep.”

She boxes for gold at 11:30am on Saturday morning against England’s Sasha Hickey.

Michaela Walsh also up-graded her Glasgow medal. The defending featherweight champion was dominant throughout her 5-0 win over Fiji’s Jasmine Daunakamakama to step up the podium. Judge scored the bout

Speaking on getting out of the ring, the four time medal winner said “Amazing. I remember getting to the final in Glasgow 2014 against Nicola Adams. The atmosphere and the people were amazing. It was a great fight today. I was nervous, I was – I’m nervous every fight. I felt it a bit more today, I don’t know why. I’m just happy I got in there and stuck to the game plan.”

Jon McConnell is assured of at least a 70kg silver medal, following a masterclass performance in his semi final against Scotland’s Sonny Kerr where he got the UD win on a scoreline of 27:30; 27:20; 28:29; 27:30; 27:30.

The Belfast boxer says: “It was a lot more straightforward that last time, with the point off. I boxed well; didn’t really get out of first gear to be honest with you. I know I had the first two rounds won. He’s a quality lad. A big push tomorrow and go from there”. Jon, of Holy Trinity BC Belfast, is back in action on Saturday, contesting his final against Wales Orlando Holley-Sotomi

Jude Gallagher will come home from Glasgow with bronze, on the narrowest of margins. He boxed a high tempo, highly physical semi final against Tryagain Morning Ndevelo of Namibia

The Two Castle left it all in the ring with high intensity 1st and 2nd rounds, and a powerhouse 3rd, and a powerhouse third round. Judges awarded the 3-2 decision to Ndevelo, scored: 28:29; 28:29; 30: 26; 30:27; 28:29, reflecting a 10-8 third round score from the Slovakian judge.

Heavyweight Garyn McAllister will return with a bronze medal. He contested a tough, physical semi final against Connor Williams of Wales – the UD went to the Welsh athlete on a scoreline of 29:28; 29:27; 30:27; 30:27; 29:28. Garyn has had a superb Commonwealth Games journey and can rightly be proud.

Superheavy, Willie John McCartan, will also come home with bronze. He was due to contest his semi-final this evening against England’s Damar Thomas, but was withdrawn this morning through injury.