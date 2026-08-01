George Warren: ‘We’re Focused on Irish Boxing’ as Queensbury Eyes More Shows in Dublin and Cork

George Warren has underlined Queensberry’s long-term commitment to Irish boxing, insisting the promotional giant is “focused on Irish boxing”.

Indeed, he even went as far as to reveal Cork is firmly on the radar for a future event.

Ahead of Saturday night’s No Turning Back 3Arena card headlined by Pierce O’Leary and Mark Chamberlain, Warren said Irish boxing is building serious momentum – but stressed continued success inside the ring will determine just how quickly Queensberry expands its footprint.

“We’re focused on Irish boxing and we have been for a number of years,” Warren told Irish-Boxing.com.

“We’ve got a wealth of talent. We just need to keep the momentum going.”

The Queensberry chief believes the current crop of Irish fighters has the potential to help establish regular major shows on the island, with Dublin already proving a successful market and Cork a genuine possibility.

“Yeah, absolutely. We’d love to go there,” Warren said when asked about bringing a Queensberry event to Cork.

“We’ve actually done a site visit there for one of the venues that’s in question. It’s not as straightforward as coming to the 3Arena, but building momentum requires guys to look good, to sell, to be commercially viable with the box office, selling tickets, attracting fans and then also being exciting in the ring. That’s how we can sell them to broadcasters.”

Warren pointed to the growing schedule of major Irish events as proof the sport is thriving once again.

“Irish boxing has got a bit of momentum going. We’re at the beginning of quite a busy schedule that it hasn’t had for so long, obviously topped off with the amazing event at Croke Park with Katie Taylor, which as a boxing fan I can’t wait to see.”

He also praised the depth of emerging Irish talent, highlighting several names on Queensberry’s books he believes could help drive that momentum forward.

“You’ve got Steven Cairns, Bobbi Flood, Adam Olaniyan and so many guys that I don’t want to leave anyone out. We’re focused on Irish boxing. It’s got a wealth of talent.

“For us to keep building in Dublin from a Queensberry perspective it’s important that Pierce wins if we’re going to keep trying to build momentum on what we’re’re doing out here.

“But Mark’s got something to say about that. He’s chasing big fights himself and he’s a big draw back in England. Results will help build what we’re able to do.”

Warren expects O’Leary and Chamberlain to deliver another memorable night after witnessing the electric atmosphere generated by O’Leary’s victory on the St Patrick’s weekend Queensberry card.

“I can’t wait. I think it’s a special night.

“When we were here on St Patrick’s weekend it was one of the best atmospheres I’ve experienced since I’ve been working in boxing.

“Styles make fights. They can both box, they can both punch and they both fancy the fight. That’s the most important thing.

“I think we’re going to see an all-out war.”

Warren also welcomed the endorsement Pierce O’Leary received this week from Irish boxing legend Steve Collins, who publicly declared he was “handing the baton over” to the unbeaten Dubliner.

“To get a legend like that giving you that kind of adulation is what every fighter dreams about.

“I grew up watching Steve. He was one of my boxing idols as a young fight fan. He was a tremendous warrior.

“If Pierce can have even an ounce of the success Steve had, he’ll have had a very good career.”