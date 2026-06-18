Living Up to the Nickname: O’Donovan Determined to Keep Bullet Momentum Rolling

Conor O’Donovan says he will continue to live up to his ‘Bullet’ nickname and do maximum damage once he steps into the ring.

The young Tipperary prospect fights for the third time as a pro when he takes to the ring in the Reggie Lewis Center, Boston, this weekend.

Having stopped his first two opponents within a round, there was a suggestion the Munster man may want to bank some rounds on Saturday. Indeed, considering he makes a step up on the Vertex Promotions, there are some pointing out he will have no choice but to see a few stanzas.

However, O’Donovan disagrees. The confident prospect says there is no stopping the Bullet train. The Clonmel native says he is coming to take out Rakim Johnson and backs himself to stop anyone he’s put in against.

“One hundred percent I will be looking for another knockout,” he delights in telling Irish-boxing.com.

“This fight is a small bit of a step up. The guy I’m fighting has a lot of fights and more wins than I’ve had fights. He has a bit more experience than me, but like the others, he will be getting ko’d. Anyone who stands in front of me is getting knocked out – and that goes for anybody in the USA or Ireland.”

This weekends bout is the new to the pro scene boxer’s third in under three months. It’s a fast start he welcomes and he means to continue as he’s begun. O’Donovan doesn’t want to take his well-earned break. Indeed, he is anti any form of putting his foot on the brakes.

“It’s amazing to be back out here again so soon. The record is going up quicker than I thought it would, to be honest,” he adds.

“Being this busy is very beneficial. A, lot more people will recognise me because of how busy I am and the fact that I will fight anybody is another big thing. I’m yet to say no to a fight and I won’t either. I don’t want any holidays or time off from this game. I’ll take my break when I’m at the top! “