‘I Learned So Much’ – Sean Tyndall Opens Up on Working with Wayne McCullough

Defence isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when Wayne McCullough is mentioned, but it seems to be the cornerstone of the Irish boxing legends coaching philosophy.,

‘The Pocket Rocket’ is famed for his all-action approach, synonymous with punch output, entertainment, heart and a granite chin.

The 1992 Olympic medal winner often argues that, although it goes unnoticed, defence was one of his better attributes and SeanTyndall has revealed it’s something he remains keen on.

The young prospect, who fights for the second time as a pro in England this weekend, has been working with the former world champion and has says they have been working on the not-get-hit part of the fight game.

“It’s been brilliant with Wayne,” Tyndall tells Irish-boxing.com.

“He is a great coach and an even better person,” before stating what the Olympic silver medal winner has hi working on mot.

“Definitely the defensive work. We were working a lot on that. I learned so much from him.”

The younger of two young boxing brothers made an explosive start to pro life, stopping Liam Fitzmaurice in the same Middlesbrough venue he fights in this weekend.

Reflecting on his debut, he says he was expecting the stoppage and he is loving how the eight-ounce gloves fit.

“The debut was a good start to the pro journey. I got the KO just as I expected. Hopefully, hopefully that ball keeps moving. You really notice the small gloves. They are only 8oz. It feels like there’s nothing on your hands. That, was definitely a big change but i am well used to it now,” he added before commenting on the fact he had to wait a year to get back in the ring.

“I definitely would have liked to have had more fights in my first year but fights kept falling through and it just wasn’t on the cards. We keep moving.”

The Bray native, who fights on JB Promotions’ July card, finally sees action this weekend and is in against a huge for the weight operator in England, not that he is concerned.

“The lad I’m fighting is 6’3, so he definitely has a big reach advantage, but its nothing I haven’t been in with before,” he adds before revealing he wants to look this weekend.

“I am just looking to put on a good performance and to look good while in the ring. If the ko comes,;,I box it comes, if it doesn’t it doesn’t as long as I bix my best iIwill be happy with that.”