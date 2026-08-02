‘I Cried All Night’ – Michael Conlan Content in Retirement After Emotional Farewell

Michael Conlan admits he cried through the night after the defeat that brought an end to his career but is all smiles now, content in retirement.

The curtain came down on the Irish boxing legend’s pro innings when he lost to Kevin Walsh in Belfast in March. It wasn’t the happy ending Irish fight followers had hoped for and certainly the kind of final chapter no one predicted when he turned over with great fanfare nigh on a decade earlier.

Such was the Belfast man’s talent that many predicted he’d have a pro innings that would cement his legacy as an all-time great. The always confident natural talent also predicted big things and as such there was nearly a need for him to win a world title.

That need may have prompted him to stave off retirement and fight on longer than he should have.

However, he is now happily retired and at peace.

The Olympic medal winner knows his greatness comes from his vest-wearing days but he is more than happy with that.

“Listen that book’s closed,” he told Irish-boxing.com about his pro career.

“I have no want to fight again. When I made my decision, I was very content. I had no regrets.

“I know that I’ve achieved an awful lot of things that might never be emulated in the amateur ranks and I reached some heights in the pro game that world champions don’t even reach.”

The farewell was still emotional.

Ireland’s only male amateur world champion admits he was brought to tears the night he knew it was all over.

“I cried that that night,” the always straight up switch hitter said.

“I didn’t sleep that night. I stayed up all night and I wrote that big retirement post… And when I was reading it and reading about my own achievements, what I’ve done, the people I worked with and the journey I was on, I got a bit sad.”

Conlan, whose attitude and determination played a huge part in Irish boxing’s most successful period, also said his long-term well-being came into consideration. The star name, who has teamed up with Jay Byrne on a promotional project, says health ultimately outweighed any lingering ambition.

“Again I’m happily retired. Listen, boxing is a very dangerous game. People get lost in boxing. There’s fighters there fighting who definitely should not be fighting. The only people who are going to suffer is themselves and their families. Your health is the most important thing.”