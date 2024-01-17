Connor Coyle plans to make talkative Texan eat his words

Connor Coyle wants to fill Ammo Williams’ overactive mouth with his own words come February 24.

The Derry fighter takes on the talkative Texan in a WBA world title eliminator on the undercard of Connor Benn versus Peter Dobson in Las Vegas.

Once the fight, which was first muted last year was officially made, confident southpaw, ‘Ammo’ promised to expose ‘The Kid’ to elite-level and said he was looking forward to ‘breaking an unbroken fighter.’

Coyle says he hasn’t paid too much attention to what is said but does admit he will enjoy making the American eat his words.

“He loves to talk and he’ll eat his words come fight night,” he told the Derry Journal.

“He will understand there are levels to boxing because if he thinks he’s going in there against me for an easy fight he’ll have to think again once he gets into the ring.

“He definitely underestimates me but that’s to my advantage. He’s ranked No. 3 and I’m No. 5 so I deserve this opportunity.”

Like Matchroom’s Williams, the undefeated 33-year-old Derry man is predicting victory, albeit in less dramatic fashion.

“There’s a lot of people who see this as a 50/50 fight. We both have the ammunition and skills to beat each other but I believe I have a lot more than him and I have a lot better skill-set than him. He probably believes the same and that’s boxing, you have to believe that otherwise you shouldn’t be there.

“I feel like I’m getting better, getting stronger and hitting harder every time.”

A fight against such a name on such a platform was exactly what Coyle had been waiting for, throw in the fact that Eddie Hearn has confirmed the bout will be a world title eliminator and the DAZN bout becomes by far the biggest in ‘The Kids’ career.

“It’s the biggest fight of my life. I want to bring a world title back to Derry for the first time – that’s my dream.”

“It’s 21 years now in the making for this opportunity so I’ll be grabbing it with both hands. I’ll be letting those hands go the best I can on February 3rd in Vegas.

“The WBA world title elimination is the best part of it obviously but he’s also ranked wioth the WBC and IBF and in the top 10 in those so I’ll take his rankings in those too when I beat him. So I’ll be ranked in top 10 by all the governing bodies after this fight.”