How to Watch Pierce O’Leary – Mark Chamberlain and the No Turning Back Card

Professional boxing returns to Dublin in style tonight as Queensberry Promotions presents No Turning Back from the 3Arena.

Pierce O’Leary headlines the bill as he makes the first defence of his IBO super lightweight title against England’s Mark Chamberlain, but before the main event fans will be treated to a stacked night of Irish boxing featuring Gary Cully, Lee Reeves, Sean McComb, Steven, Cairns, Senan Kelly, Adam Olaniyan, Bobbi Flood and more.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is No Turning Back?

The event takes place on Saturday, August 1 at the 3Arena, Dublin.

What time do the prelims start?

The preliminary card begins at 4pm (Irish time), with several of Ireland’s rising stars set to kick off the evening before the televised main card.

What time does the main card start?

The main DAZN broadcast begins at 7pm (Irish time).

The Running order his as below:

How can I watch the fights?

Both the prelims and the main card will be streamed live on DAZN.

Fans can watch through the DAZN app on smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, games consoles or online with a valid subscription. The event is included with a standard DAZN subscription and is not a pay-per-view.