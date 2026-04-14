Eddie Hearn to Meet With GAA as Possible Croke Park Date Emerges

Eddie Hearn is coming to Dublin to hold big talks with Croke Park officials this week, according to rumour.

Talk regarding the Matchroom CEO coming to town to meet with GAA Officials has increased dramatically within the boxing fraternity.

The rumour comes on the back of Croke Park Stadium CEO Peter McKenna suggesting a Dublin-hosted Tyson Fury – Anthony Joshua clash could be in the works for the famous stadium and that the former heavyweight champions could be key to granting the Irish Icon Katie Taylor her Jones’ Road farewell wish.

McKenna said: ‘‘The real hope is that we will get Tyson Fury here in Croke Park later on in the year. That would be such a world-billing event that we would be able to facilitate a Katie Taylor fight here. A lot of stars need to align. Katie’s manager needs to agree, Katie’s promoter needs to agree, Tyson Fury’s promoter needs to agree. I am confident that all three are coming to the sense that this is one of Ireland’s greatest sporting athletes and it would be such a ‘wow’ to have her here and for her to finish her career here.’’

Hearn, who has promoted the majority of Taylor’s fights, is said to be in Ireland to discuss Taylor to Croke Park options.

Irish-boxing.com understands Team Taylor would prefer the boxer to headline, believing the statement it would make would coincide with a career that changed the sport dramatically and forever. Wembley has also been mentioned as the first choice for a possible meeting of former Irish champion Fury and Matchroom’s Joshua in recent days.

Hearn has also said the Londoner will fight in the Summer in a Fury warm-up, prompting some to suggest Fury, who fought alongside Carl Frampton in Windsor Park, may have a more routine fight in Croke Park.

As it stands, the structure of any Croke Park card is very much up in the air. However, there are strong suggestions that the first weekend in September has been provisionally booked for a massive boxing card.