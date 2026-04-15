Corrigan Eyes New Title in Familiar Rivalry at Thunderdome 54

Owen Corrigan will run it back with a familiar foe on May 29 — but with a different prize on the line.

The unbeaten light heavyweight faces Micah Rivetti once more at Metro City Arena, this time contesting the Australian National Boxing Federation Australasian title as part of Dragon Fire Boxing’s Thunderdome 54 card.

The pair first met earlier this year in a competitive clash that ended in a split decision in The Bomber’s favour, and the rematch offers the rising prospect a chance to both reaffirm that victory and add a significant title to his growing résumé.

For Corrigan, the narrative is simple: same opponent, higher stakes.

“The last fight is over and it’s time to forget about it,” he said. “It wasn’t a trademark performance from my end, but I take full accountability. Sometimes you have those nights where you can’t get into your rhythm, so you just make sure you win the rounds.”

While he got the win the first time, the Australian-based Irish fighter is intent on leaving no doubts this time around as he targets a more decisive outcome.

“I’m fully confident going into this fight that I’ve got the ability to get the win emphatically,” he added before discussing the prize on the line.

“A second title, and a major title too — madness what can happen when you put your mind to something. No point fighting for titles if you don’t plan to win them — I’m going to win it.”

Despite already holding a victory over Rivetti, Corrigan has been quick to stress the challenge the rematch presents, warning against reading too much into records.

“Micah is a good opponent; I knew that going into the last fight. His record doesn’t indicate what he actually brings. Records are for DJs.

“I’m focused on being the best I can be rather than focusing on opponents.

“Micah’s a good guy; I am too. I look forward to letting the boxing do the talking.”