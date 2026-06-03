Thomas Carty – Dave Allen Croke Park Fight Noise Increases in Volume

Thomas Carty could be handed a massive breakthrough fight in Croke Park.

If rumour is to be believed, the popular Dublin heavyweight will be offered the chance to fight Dave Allen on the massive Katie Taylor undercard.

The ‘White Rhino,’ who was last seen in the ring suffering defeat to Filip Hrgovic and has fights lined up for June and July, hinted at a big fight on a big card this September, prompting Croke Park chatter.

With Croke Park being discussed, it wasn’t long before Carty’s name was mentioned.

Rumour that the pair could meet at the famous Stadium on September 5 has increased significantly over the last 24 hours. There has been nothing official from either team, but it is understood that Matchroom would be open to the matchup. Eddie Hearn has on more than one occasion suggested the Paschal Collins-trained fighter would be on his ideal undercard.

The Celtic Warrior has supported Katie Taylor before and has shown his ticket-selling prowess to Matchroom. However, he has also sold tickets and entertained on Queensberry and Dana White cards, suggesting Frank Warren and Zuffa Boxing will be keen to have the big man on their August 1 and August 8 3Arena cards, respectively.

In terms of opponents, Allen would appeal massively. He is a known name that will afford the Irish heavyweight the chance to break out. The Brit could open a path toward world-level fights.

However, if Carty were to defeat the 34-year-old, he may just bypass the Johnny Fisher bout and pay day, considering Allen holds a win over the Romford Bull.