Bull vs Rebel – Irish Title History Could Be Made on Katie Taylor’s Croke Park Bill

Christina Desmond and Louise Creaven are lining up a historic fight fitting of a historic night.

Irish-boxing.com understands the pair have agreed in principle to compete for the Irish title if they can secure a slot on the proposed Katie Taylor Croke Park bill.

Matchroom have yet to state whether they want the clash on the card, and approval from the Boxing Union of Ireland will have to be sought and granted, but the pair are willing to trade leather on Jones Road if accommodated.

If the clash does come to fruition, it would see both make history.

Kelsey Leonard and Elaine Harrison did contest the first-ever all-Irish female fight earlier this year, but two Irish women have yet to fight for domestic honours.

Desmond and Creaven are hoping to change that.

Cork’s Desmond, a former amateur standout, has made an impressive and fast start to pro life, registering five wins in under six months.

The Macroon native has completed two six-rounders and has been scheduled to fight eight twice.

‘The Bull’, Creaven has been plying her trade in Australia and fought for the Australian title last time out, losing via points to Jessica Messina.