Dylan Moran reveals ‘MASSIVE’ plans on anniversary of ‘world-ending’ defeat

What a difference a year makes!

On September 2 of last year Dylan Moran suffered high-profile first-round stoppage defeat to Florian Marku live on Sky Sports.

It was heartbreak rather than the breakout moment he’d hope for and the reverse sent the Waterford man into a dark place. Indeed, he felt his world had ended and thought he may never box again.

Fast forward 12 months and ‘The Real Deal’ has a high-profile first-round stoppage of his own under his belt and spent the anniversary of that reverse plotting a ‘massive’ next career move.

“Tonight last year I thought my whole world had ended in Manchester. I slipped back into old ways and the months following were hell,” he said online.



“Today I’m coming off my biggest win and just off the phone discussing my biggest night yet, a massive show in my hometown. Big names, tv cameras, the works whatever it is your working for keep going it could be just around the corner.”

Irish-boxing.com understands the ‘massive show’ will be a Ring Kings and Conlan Boxing collaboration in Waterford, will be topped by Moran, and will be broadcast live on DAZN.

Having defeated Owen O’Neill in the SSE Arena, Moran has got a taste for the all-Irish and previously declared that is a path he wants to stay on. The winner of Senan Kelly and Declan Geraghty’s October 4 Irish title fight looks the perfect fit for any December WIT bill.

“Big Irish fights are what I want,” he said previously.

“Anyone, anywhere. I’ve said it all along and I think that win puts me right back in the mix. I’ll sit and chat with my manager now. Ideally, we want to go to Waterford and have big show there and, as for the opponent. I don’t turn down fights.

“Whatever makes sense and whatever the fans want to see we’ll go for it.”