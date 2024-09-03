IABA share new underage International selection policy

The IABA have adopted a new selection policy for underage athletes.

The new policy was put in place at a meeting of the Central Council last Saturday.

Considering the European U22 squad has been picked it looks as if the new policy will be first applied in selecting the team for the European Youth Championships.

The selection policy up and until now seemed to revolve around champions at each weight being sent to tournaments.

Pre the last few official squad announcements, there has been social media discontent around selection, mainly surrounding names rumoured to be left out.

There has also been concerns concerning finance ahead of some recent tournaments and that was cited as a reason a full team may not be sent.

It the majority of cases a full team, mainly made of champions has ended up being sent to tournaments. However, it appears moves have been made to bring underage selection in line with the High-Performance process.

The IABA shared the following statement online:

The Central Council, at its meeting of Saturday, August 31st, has adopted a selection policy for underage athletes.

The policy sets out on the basis on which the Irish Athletic Boxing association (IABA) will select underage National Teams in the Junior Cadet, Senior Cadet and U18 age categories for nominated international tournament(s)

It should be read with the Athletes Code of Conduct and other applicable IABA policies including the safeguarding policies.

The Full selection policy is available to view HERE.

The policy shall be reviewed on a yearly basis by the Officer Board/Central Council.

A nominated international tournament may include: