Anthony Cacace Ordered to Defend Against Interim Champ
Anthony Cacace has been ordered to defend his WBA world super featherweight title against Elnur Samedov.
The WBA’s Championship Committee requested the champion fight the interim title holder and mandatory challenger next.
The governing body has made the move as no voluntary defence has been confirmed.
The teams have until July 2 to agree terms, or purse bids will be called.
‘The Apache’ won the title by defeating Jazza Dickens in Dublin on 14 March. The victory saw the 37-year-old become a two-time world champion and wanted to cement his legacy further by unifiying, calling for a clash with WBO and IBF champion Emanuel Navarrette.
However, the Belfast fighter will make a first defence against Samedov who won the ‘interim’ belt with an 11th-round stoppage of John Lenon Gutierrez.
The WBA released the following statement this week:
The World Boxing Association (WBA), through its Championships Committee, has officially ordered the mandatory super featherweight title bout between champion Anthony Cacace and interim champion and mandatory challenger Elnur Samedov.
Both camps will have a 30-day negotiation period to reach an agreement. The negotiation window begins on June 2 and will remain open until July 2.
Under WBA Championship Rule C.10, a champion is required to defend the title against the highest-ranked available contender within 120 days of winning the championship, provided that no official challenger has been designated.
Since Cacace captured the title on March 14, 2026, his mandatory defense must take place no later than July 14, 2026, against mandatory challenger Elnur Samedov. In addition, pursuant to WBA Rule C.13 regarding bout limitations, the champion is prohibited from competing against any boxer other than the official challenger during the final 60 days preceding the mandatory defense deadline.
Both parties are now required to begin negotiations. Should they fail to reach an agreement within the allotted timeframe, or if either side refuses to sign the contract, the WBA reserves the right to send the bout to a purse bid.