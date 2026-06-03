Anthony Cacace Ordered to Defend Against Interim Champ

Anthony Cacace has been ordered to defend his WBA world super featherweight title against Elnur Samedov.

The WBA’s Championship Committee requested the champion fight the interim title holder and mandatory challenger next.

The governing body has made the move as no voluntary defence has been confirmed.

The teams have until July 2 to agree terms, or purse bids will be called.

‘The Apache’ won the title by defeating Jazza Dickens in Dublin on 14 March. The victory saw the 37-year-old become a two-time world champion and wanted to cement his legacy further by unifiying, calling for a clash with WBO and IBF champion Emanuel Navarrette.

However, the Belfast fighter will make a first defence against Samedov who won the ‘interim’ belt with an 11th-round stoppage of John Lenon Gutierrez.

The WBA released the following statement this week: