How to Watch Caoimhin Agyarko’s World Title Fight Against Josh Kelly

Caoimhin Agyarko will look to join an elite list of Irish fighters on Saturday night when he challenges Josh Kelly for the IBF light middleweight world title in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The undefeated Belfast fighter finally gets his long-awaited shot at world honours as he takes on the talented Englishman on a card topped by Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight return.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Agyarko’s biggest fight to date.

What TV channel is Josh Kelly vs Caoimhin Agyarko on?

The fight will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

The entire event, headlined by Anthony Joshua’s clash with Kristian Prenga, is available through DAZN, with Kelly vs Agyarko featuring as one of the chief support bouts on the stacked Jeddah card.

How can I stream the fight?

Fans can watch live through the DAZN app on:

Smart TVs

Mobile phones and tablets

Laptops and desktop computers

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

PlayStation and Xbox consoles

Subscribers can also watch via the DAZN website.

What time will Kelly vs Agyarko start?

The exact ringwalk time depends on the duration of the earlier bouts, but Agyarko and Kelly are expected to make their walks at approximately 7:30pm BST (Irish time).

The main card begins earlier in the afternoon, so fans hoping not to miss the world title fight are advised to tune in well before the expected ringwalk.

What’s at stake?

Agyarko enters the contest unbeaten and carrying an 18-0 professional record, while Kelly makes the first defence of his IBF light middleweight world title.

Victory would see Agyarko become Ireland’s newest world champion and complete one of the biggest achievements of his career after years of climbing the rankings and overcoming setbacks outside his control.

Full Main Card

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga

Hamzah Sheeraz vs Simon Zachenhuber

Josh Kelly vs Caoimhin Agyarko – IBF Light Middleweight World Title

– IBF Light Middleweight World Title Reito Tsutsumi vs Alvino Herrera

Jakob Bank vs Pawel August

Nishant Dev vs Cesar Diaz

For Irish boxing fans, Saturday night represents one of the biggest occasions of the year. Agyarko has repeatedly stated that he believes he has the tools to dethrone Kelly, and now has the opportunity to fulfil a lifelong dream by bringing another world title back to Ireland.