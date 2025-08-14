“Something Happened” – Nelson Hints at Mystery Issue Behind Crocker’s Defeat

Billy Nelson has insisted fans will see a “completely different” Lewis Crocker in Windsor.

‘The Croc’ rematches Paddy Donovan in the first-ever all-Irish world title fight on September 13.

The Belfast man had his hand raised after the first encounter, but both he and his team have been vocal about the need for improvements since.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 1 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker at the end of the fight

While Team Crocker are adamant he deserved victory in March, they admit the Sandyrow slugger wasn’t himself during the enthralling encounter.

Reflecting on the performance, coach Nelson offered a cryptic summary of what he felt happened on the night.

“Something happened. Unfortunately for Lewis, he just never performed,” he told Irish-boxing.com.com.

“He never performed to his optimum. And all going well, you’ll see a completely different Lewis Crocker on the 13th of September.”

Nelson says there was no issue in preparation for the first clash, suggesting something specific occurred on fight day — something even he didn’t know about at the time.

“His camp was fantastic for the first fight. Something happened the day of the fight that I never knew about, so there’s nothing I could have done about that anyway. So what’s happened has happened.”