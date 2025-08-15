Dylan Moran: Tyrone McKenna Rematch Stopped Me Retiring From Boxing

Dylan Moran admits he was close to walking away from boxing after defeat to Tyrone McKenna.

In fact, only one fight could prevent him from hanging them up.

‘The Real Deal’ and ‘The Mighty Celt’ traded serious leather over two sensational rounds in Waterford late last year in a battle the Deise favourite lost via stoppage.

It’s a defeat that stung to such an extent that the Waterford welterweight considered retirement.

He admits that after the wild shootout in his hometown ended in defeat, he had to think hard about whether it was worth continuing.

The 30-year-old was leaning toward calling it a day but the chance to get some McKenna revenge tempted him back.

“Boxing’s a vicious game across the board,” Moran told Irish-Boxing.com.

“It takes more than it gives. I’m 30 now, getting ready for the next chapter in life, and I want to be in the best physical and mental health I can be. Every time you step in the ring you’re taking a gamble, so I had to see why I was going back to the gym. The only fight I was willing to do that for was the McKenna fight.”

The rematch is now made and will take place at Windsor Park on the undercard of another all-Irish rematch – Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan contest the first-ever all-Irish world title fight on the top of the bill – come September 13.

‘The Real Deal’ reveals it’s a fight that has been discussed for other cards before it found a home on the huge Matchroom bill.

“It was supposed to be in November in Belfast, perfect timing,” he explained. “Then nothing. Just last week out of the blue, Jamie Conlan messages me — September 13th, Matchroom want it. If Tyrone’s having it, I’m having it. Let’s pull the trigger.”