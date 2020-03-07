Logo



Jono Carroll v Scott Quigg – HOW TO WATCH + RUNNING ORDER

By | on March 7, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Jono Carroll goes for glory tonight in Manchester and Irish fans will be able to watch every punch.

The Finglas-Dunshaughlin super featherweight headlines at the Manchester Arena in a crossroads clash with Scott Quigg.

The Matchroom bill will be shown live on Sky Sports – specifically on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event.

Topping the card, Quigg and Carroll are expected into the ring at around 10:00pm (Irish time).

The running order for the night in full can be seen below.

16:30 DOORS AND FIRST BELL

LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

4 x 3 mins Super-Flyweight contest
BLANE HYLAND 8st 3lbs 4oz v JOEL SANCHEZ 8st 4lbs 4oz
(Liverpool) (Nicaragua)

4 x 3 mins Super Middleweight
BRADLEY REA 11st 7lbs v PAVOL GARAJ 11st 9bs
(Stretford) (Slovakia)

4 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest
IBRAHIM NADIM 9st 10oz v STEFAN NICOLAE 8st 12lbs 6oz
(Keighley) (Romania)

4 x 3 mins Lightweight contest
AQIB FIAZ 9st 9lbs 12oz v DEAN JONES 9st 10lbs 7oz
(Oldham) (Telford)

17:50 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
DALTON SMITH 10st 1lb 12oz v BENSON NYILAWILA 10st 1lb 1oz (Sheffield) (Tanzania)

8 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
ROBBIE DAVIES JR 10st 3lbs 8oz v DAMIAN LEONARDO YAPUR 10st 3lbs
(Liverpool) (Argentina)

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS

8 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
JACK CULLEN 11st 7lbs 12oz v TOMAS ANDRES REYNOSO 11st 8lbs
(Little Leaver) (Argentina)

10 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest
ANTHONY FOWLER 11st 2lbs 4oz v THEOPHILUS TETTEH
11st 1lb 4oz
(Liverpool) (Ghana)

12 x 3 mins WBO International Super-Middleweight Title
ZACH PARKER 11st 13lbs 2oz v ROHAN MURDOCK 11st 13lbs 8oz
(Derby) (Australia)

10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
HUGHIE FURY 17st 7oz v PAVEL SOUR 17st 5lbs 4oz
(Manchester) (Czech Republic)

12 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
SCOTT QUIGG 9st 3lbs 6oz v JONO CARROLL 9st 4lbs
(Bury) (Finglas)

Reporting on Irish boxing the past five years. Work has appeared on irish-boxing.com, Boxing News, the42.ie, and local and national media. Provide live ringside updates, occasional interviews, and special features on the future of Irish boxing. email: [email protected]

