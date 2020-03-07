Jono Carroll v Scott Quigg – HOW TO WATCH + RUNNING ORDER

Jono Carroll goes for glory tonight in Manchester and Irish fans will be able to watch every punch.

The Finglas-Dunshaughlin super featherweight headlines at the Manchester Arena in a crossroads clash with Scott Quigg.

The Matchroom bill will be shown live on Sky Sports – specifically on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event.

Topping the card, Quigg and Carroll are expected into the ring at around 10:00pm (Irish time).

The running order for the night in full can be seen below.

16:30 DOORS AND FIRST BELL

LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

4 x 3 mins Super-Flyweight contest

BLANE HYLAND 8st 3lbs 4oz v JOEL SANCHEZ 8st 4lbs 4oz

(Liverpool) (Nicaragua)

4 x 3 mins Super Middleweight

BRADLEY REA 11st 7lbs v PAVOL GARAJ 11st 9bs

(Stretford) (Slovakia)

4 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest

IBRAHIM NADIM 9st 10oz v STEFAN NICOLAE 8st 12lbs 6oz

(Keighley) (Romania)

4 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

AQIB FIAZ 9st 9lbs 12oz v DEAN JONES 9st 10lbs 7oz

(Oldham) (Telford)

17:50 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

DALTON SMITH 10st 1lb 12oz v BENSON NYILAWILA 10st 1lb 1oz (Sheffield) (Tanzania)

8 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

ROBBIE DAVIES JR 10st 3lbs 8oz v DAMIAN LEONARDO YAPUR 10st 3lbs

(Liverpool) (Argentina)

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS

8 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

JACK CULLEN 11st 7lbs 12oz v TOMAS ANDRES REYNOSO 11st 8lbs

(Little Leaver) (Argentina)

10 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest

ANTHONY FOWLER 11st 2lbs 4oz v THEOPHILUS TETTEH

11st 1lb 4oz

(Liverpool) (Ghana)

12 x 3 mins WBO International Super-Middleweight Title

ZACH PARKER 11st 13lbs 2oz v ROHAN MURDOCK 11st 13lbs 8oz

(Derby) (Australia)

10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

HUGHIE FURY 17st 7oz v PAVEL SOUR 17st 5lbs 4oz

(Manchester) (Czech Republic)

12 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

SCOTT QUIGG 9st 3lbs 6oz v JONO CARROLL 9st 4lbs

(Bury) (Finglas)