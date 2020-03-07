Steven Donnelly warms up up for Troy Williamson with stoppage win

Steven Donnelly (9(4)-0) warmed up for his breakthrough bout with Troy Williamson (14(11)-0-1) with a routine win in Brentwood tonight.

‘The Donn’ returned to the ring for the first time since winning the Ultimate Boxxer back in November, the Ballymena light middle stopped tough Pavel Albrecht (3(3)-5(1) in the third round of a contest dominated by Donnelly.

The Olympian got a boost in fight week when it was announced he would be facing big-hitting Frank Warren promoted Troy Williamson on the undercard of Josh Taylor’s homecoming in Glasgow May 2nd.

A fight that was received well on social media is one that is being looked forward too, but there was still a job to do tonight and was done emphatically by ‘The Donn’.

He looked in control of the fight from the opening bell and there was no sign of ring rust despite his absence from the ring since November.

A sickening body shot ended proceedings and Donnelly began the celebrations.

But it will be back to work soon for the Golden Robe winner as the biggest fight of his career takes place in just less than two months.

It provides a big opportunity for Donnelly who is signed to MTK Global and gives him an opportunity to announce himself to a wider audience in a fight that is being marketed as the co-main-event as of today.

Speaking previously about his next bout, the clash with former Team GB fighter Williamson, Donnelly said.

“I haven’t seen much of Troy but from what I see he hits hard. I’m far bigger at super-welterweight though, so I’ll have the size advantage.

“I’m very big at the weight and he’s in for a world of trouble. I always have the faster hand when I’m in there too, so I have the speed and movement, so if I’m smart then everything will fall into place.”