‘Underdog’ Kurt Walker Plans to Upset the Odds

Kurt Walker says he is the underdog for the first time in his pro career, but warns he isn’t ready to roll over and have his belly tickled.

The Canal BC graduate fights Liam Davies, a puncher who blazed his way to world level at super bantamweight, on the Hurt Game bill at the Nottingham Arena on Saturday.

The 30-year-old featherweight believes it’s the first time since his amateur days that he goes into a clash not the favourite, not that, that bothers him.

In fact, the featherweight says he enjoys having doubters to prove wrong going into a fight.

Walker also notes that any time he was deemed an underdog in the amateurs, he went on to perform and win.

“I’m probably the underdog – which I like – but I think it’s my time now to come up.”

“Whenever it did happen in the amateurs, I was winning them so I kind of did enjoy it,” he told The Ring.

“With the Olympics and the European Championships, I was probably the underdog to win and to even do stuff like that in the first place but it was happening and that’s kind of why I like it now.”

Davies represents another step up after wins over James Beech and Lyon Woodstock.

It’s exactly the kind of fight the stylist wants. Walker did cut a frustrated figure when competing against journey men, longing for some jepordy and well aware is approach was more suited to boxers who came with ambition.

“For a while there, you’re expected to win and even though you’re fighting journeymen for your first 10 fights, there’s still pressure because anything can happen,” he said.

“It’s looking good that’s the problem. They know how to make you not look good so it is hard, but it’s good for development and you’re learning every fight. It needs to be done.

“With Lyon, I didn’t have much time [to get ready]. Six weeks after Christmas isn’t a lot of time but I wanted the fight. It was in Belfast and I wasn’t going to say no to it.

“I fought in a completely different style than what I’d usually fight in just to make it a wee bit more exciting. I could have probably boxed for 10 rounds and made it boring but I didn’t want to do that.

“Because of the amateurs, people just think of me as a boxer but I can fight like that. I can get rough, I’m fit and I can go.

“But it was just more to make it a wee bit more exciting. I enjoyed it though, I really did enjoy it.”