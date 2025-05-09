Power Play – Anthony Cacace Sends Leigh Wood a Warning

Not is not just one hurtful puncher in the ‘Hurt Game’ main event warns Anthony Cacace.

The former IBF super featherweight champion of the world puts his IBO title on the line against Leigh Wood in one of this month’s more eagerly anticipated boxing bouts.

Wood comes into the Nottingham Arena hosted clash with the reputation as a one-punch knockout artist and has demonstrated his power with victories over the likes of Josh Warrington, Can Xu and Cacace’s fellow Belfast man Michael Conlan.

However, ‘The Apache’ warns he too packs a punch and has knockout victory potential.

“He’s 100% a puncher,” Cacace said. “I’ve watched his fights, he’s hitting people, and they’re going. I’ve never been in that situation before so we’ll see what happens.

“I’ve fought big punchers, I’ve been hit by hard men but can he box? What can he do? Is all he’s got a punch? I don’t know. We’re going to have to find out.

“But I believe I’m going to be the hardest to hit him. Even the wee Mexican (Mauricio Lara), he was a small featherweight. I’m going to be 100% the hardest to hit Leigh.”

While Cacace believes it may be even on the power stakes, he feels he is more adept at avoiding power punches and more equipped to land dangerous shots than the former two-time world champion..

“He has some power, but he can also be quite reckless with it. If he thinks one punch is going to do it, he’s mistaken.

“I’m very good at ducking and diving and making the fight the way I want to make the fight so I can punch from all sorts of different angles. It’s got all the makings of a great fight.”