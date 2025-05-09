Purpose Driven Ryan O’Rourke Targets Titles

It’s time for titles, declares Ryan O’Rourke.

The Dublin boxer takes to the ring for the first time this year when he fights Ramiro Garcia Lopez in Manchester tomorrow night.

The Hideout hosted six-rounder is the 25-year-old’s 13th fight and a clash that he hopes will be his last of the learning variety.

O’Rourke believes he has served his apprenticeship and now wants to get down to some serious business.

The Inchicore-trained former Irish Boxing Awards Prospect of the Year winner wants to push on in the remainder of 2025 and is targeting titles.

“I think titles now. I think I’m well ready for titles now,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve done my apprenticeship. I’m 12-0. I’m ready to take some good, tough fights. I wanna’ get my name out there. I wanna’ start pushing myself into the world rankings and see what I can do in this sport.”

O’Rourke took some time out after the tragic passing of teammate John Cooney, but says he is back now with extra vigour.

“I’m coming back [from a break] with a purpose. I want to really push on and get somewhere. I think I really need the break but I’m ready to go now.”

O’Rourke was set to return last month, but saw an American date fall through last minute, although it didn’t take long for him to get a fresh outing sorted.

I didn’t expect the turnaround to come as quickly as it did. Four or five days after the fight was cancelled I had a new date. Then the fight was just two and a half weeks later. I was expecting maybe somewhere between 4 and 5 weeks later. But to get such a quick turnaround is obviously brilliant.”