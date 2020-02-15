McKenna brothers team up with Hall of Fame coach Freddie Roach

The McKenna brothers Aaron and Stevie have teamed up with one of the most respected and well known trainers on the planet, Freddie Roach.

The LA based Monaghan siblings have joined the famous Wild Card Gym and will now work under Roach moving forward.

Both Sheer Sports managed prospects had been working with former Trainer of the Year Robert Garcia of late, but have switched to the equally renowned Roach.

According to Gavin Casey of the 42.ie, who broke the news, the move is location related.

The pair were making a 200 kilometer round trip to Riverside and Garcia’s gym three times a week, where as the Wild Card is literally on their door step and just 25 minutes away.

59-year-old, Roach is considered to be one of the greatest boxing coaches of all time. He is most noted for his work with Manny Pacquiao of late, but has worked with 41 world champions, although some of that number achieved the status post working with Roach.

Among that 41 is former WBO super bantamweight world champion Bernard Dunne, who worked with Roach before returning back to Ireland after 14 fights.

Dean Byrne and Jamie Kavanagh also worked out of the Wild Card, but never really had the careers Roach initially predicted they would have. In fact it eventually became suggested they pair and Byrne in particular was seen as ideal sparring for the likes of Amir Khan and Manny Pacquiao more than anything else.

The McKenna’s join the gym with more momentum and strong management and no doubt will be pushed toward world title success.

The younger of the two Aaron, 20 has already hit double figures in terms of wins and has stood out on Golden Boy undercards.

Stevie, 23 has come out of the blocks firing registering 4 knockout wins in as many fights.

The brothers had also worked with Sheer Sports connected Courage Tshabalala and it remains to be confirmed if he will remain a part of the team.