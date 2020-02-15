‘I’ve done my part and accepted the fight’ -Irish champ Cully claims offer has been made to another Irish lightweight

It looks like Gary Cully may not have to vacate his Irish title in a bid to secure a European title shot.

The Naas fighter claimed the strap in the most dramatic of fashions by stopping Joe Fitzpatrick within a round at the Ulster Hall on the first of this month.

Pre and post the fight he revealed, that once he had cemented his status as the best lightweight in Ireland, he would vacate and set about chasing down an EBU European title shot.

However, it appears Team Cully believe they can stay domestic and close in on a blue belt tilt at the same time.

The champion today took to social media to confirm an offer has been made to an Irish lightweight with regard to trading leather.

The Pete Taylor trained southpaw claims he has been offered a fight with a fellow 135lbs fighter.

‘The Diva’ revealed he agreed to the offer and now suggests the ball is in the yet to be named Irish fighters court.

My team have been in contact to try and get a fight made with another Irish lightweight in another step up fight for me to bridge the gap between Irish & European level. Whether it comes off or not not up to me but I’ve done my part and accepted the fight👍🏼 — Gary Cully (@BoxerCully) February 15, 2020

The 6’2 southpaw had claimed the clash between him and Fitzpatrick was the a meeting of the two best at the weight in Ireland, but not points out the offer has been made to a fighter that would be deemed an upgrade on his last opponent.

Ray Moylette had expressed an interest in the clash but fights Larry Fryers in America on March 14, which would rule him out. Feargal McCrory previously held the title, but has a March 17 date in New York and looks to return to super featherweight. James Tennyson fights for the British title on May 9 meaning the offer is unlikely to have been put on his table.

An educated guess would lead you Paul Hyland Jr. The ever entertaining ‘Hylo’ has challenged for the British title and more significantly fought the EBU strap at lightweight last time out.

Hyland was typically brave and ballys against Francesco Patera in Italy , but was ultimately stopped by the Belgian.

Still he has a Sky Sports profile, holds a win over Stephen Ormond and was obviously highly rated in the European rankings. The Belfast fighter would offer Cully the chance to progress.

Regardless of which lightweight has been offered the move ties in with the recent increase in All Irish interest. It appears MTK have noticed how beneficial the Irish title was to Cully particularly in terms of profile and are now favouring a progressive fight with green tinted glasses on.

A win for Cully versus an Irish fighter than can help his Continental cause would prove much more valuable than a victory over an unknown similarly ranked opponent.

Such fights seem particularly appealing to the non Belfast fighters regularly trading leather in the capital of Irish boxing. Without the glare of the boxing mad local press those fighting in but not from the city need added opponent value to insure wider mainstream press coverage.