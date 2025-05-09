‘Strategic Elimination’ – Crumlin Hit Out as Multi Time Irish Champion ‘Disqualfied’ from Cadets Last Minute

Crumlin Boxing Club have accused certain clubs of using ‘complaints as a strategic tool to eliminate competition’ after one of their teen boxers was ruled out of competing at this year’s National Cadet Championships.

The Dublin club claims multi-time Irish Champion Kristian Jubani has been denied entry into the all-Irish competition.

The club says ‘disqualification’ came after a number of clubs objected to the young talent’s involvement in the tournament.

Crumlin expressed disappointment and suggested the objections evolve around ‘avoiding tough competition’.

‘Little Naz’ won European Schoolboy Silver for Albania back in 2023 and the four time Irish champ seems to suggest objections revolve around that.



A statement released on Social Media reads as follows:

Crumlin Boxing Club stands firmly behind our young athlete Kristian Jubani following his disqualification from the Cadet Championships.

Kristian has shown nothing but dedication, discipline, and heart throughout his preparation. He gave everything in training, committed himself fully to the sport, and was ready to compete with honor and pride, not just for our club, but with hopes of representing his country on the international stage.

To have that opportunity taken away due to last-minute objections submitted by several anonymous clubs, is deeply disappointing. It is especially upsetting when these actions appear less about upholding safety or fairness, and more about avoiding tough competition.

Boxing is built on courage, respect, and earning your place in the ring, not on politics or fear of being outclassed. Kristian has consistently proven himself to be among the best in his weight category, and removing him from the championships days before his bout is a disservice to everything our sport should stand for.

At Crumlin Boxing Club, we believe in letting boxers settle it where it counts, in the ring. We condemn the use of complaints as a strategic tool to eliminate competition outside of fair and open fighting.

Kristian, you held yourself with maturity and pride through this unfair setback, and we are proud of you. Your journey doesn’t end here. If anything, this will fuel your growth even more, and we will continue to support you every step of the way toward your dreams.

We call on the broader boxing community to reflect on how we treat young athletes chasing their dreams, and to ensure the sport remains one where ability, not politics, determines success.

Crumlin Boxing Club