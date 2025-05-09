KO Keary – Prospect Predicts NXT GEN Win

There’ll be blood on the Beach Ballroom dance floor in Aberdeen this Saturday night if Donagh Keary gets his way.

The 20-year-old takes to the ring for a second time as a pro in Scotland when he fights Fernando Joaquin Valdezin in a bout scheduled four rounds.

The Ryan Burnett-trained prospect goes into the ‘NXT-GEN’ fight night determined to show he has the ability to be a fighter of note among the next generation.

In fact, ‘The Irish Kid’ is quite literally promising a knockout performance in Scotland.

“I predict a ko in the last two rounds,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

The Castlewallen native’s first climb through pro ropes came at the Mecca of Boxing, New York’s Madison Square Garden, and played out on a Callum Walsh-topped ESPN Fight Pass broadcast bill.

He steps out of the significant spotlight for his second fight but is excited to do so.

The underage international is big on sampling small hall boxing.

“I’m excited to box in a small hall and experience the bare roots side of the pro game,” he adds before reflecting on his debut win over Geral S. Alicea-Romero.

“The debut was some experience and I felt like I thrived on the big stage. I performed very well. It was unreal. A year ago I wouldn’t have thought I’d make my pro debut, never mind in the MSG.”

The Rathfirland native’s training partner, Matty Boreland has already shared the ring with Valdezin and has given him some tips.

What that advice was, Keary won’t share but he has promised to show a different side to his game this weekend.

“I’ve been working on different things in sparing and I’m gonna show I can mix it up. I’ll box a completely different style to the last fight. I have got a bit of advise from Matty but I’ll keep that to myself for now.”