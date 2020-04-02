Logo

‘Big Bang’ is back – Willie Casey returns to boxing

April 2, 2020
Big Bang is back!

Willie Casey has become part of Team Graham McCormack and has jumped on board the ‘G’Train’.

Casey captured the attention of the Irish public at the turn of the last decade, winning Prizefighter and emerging victorious from the first all Irish European title fight – defeating Paulie Hyland live on RTE.

The super bantamweight battler was then set to defend against Kiko Martinez in what could have been a classic, but went on to fight one Gullerimo Rigondeaux for a world title.

Defeat in that contest killed the ‘Big Bang’ bandwagon and lessened the momentum. Without big backing the Limerick City native’s career never reached the same heights and retired in 2014.

The unique character now returns after joining the team of another noted entertainer.

Having elected against traveling to Dublin to train, light middleweight domestic title hopeful Graham McCormack has departed Eddie Hyland and teamed up with former amateur of note and young coach Shaun Kelly.

However, while Kelly has taken the reigns Casey is part of the team and will aid with the coaching down at Southside BC.

Fight fans will be happy to see Casey back in the game and in and around fight nights. His profile should also help McCormack in terms of national press and his experience could prove helpful in and out of the ring.

It’s also another positive step for Limerick boxing. The Munster county has had a bit of a revival of late. Limerick can now boast Andy Lee as a top trainer and in the Donovan brothers and their brother in law Jason Harty has some of the best young talent the country has to offer. Then their is the likes Lee Reeves, another young easy on the stylist and the heart on his sleeve McCormack, a fighter who has become a small hall favourite.

Casey’s involvement adds another layer to the growing Limerick influence.

