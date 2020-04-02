Logo

Navigation

Watch: Sky Sports revisit big Belfast nights

By | on April 2, 2020 |
Features Headline News Videos

Belfast has provided big Irish boxing nights more regular than any other place in Ireland.

The Boxing Capital of the Island has proved a pugilist hot bed for nigh on a century.

BT Sports have broadcast the last few big nights from the county Antrim city, but Sky Sports have a history with the city.

Sky have broadcast some the cities best nights, particularly in the early 2000s.

They reflected on the working relationship they had with the likes of Carl Frampton, Ryan Burnett, Martin Rogan and Paul McCloskey in the following film.

Take a look below:

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


Guest Post

<a href="mailto:editoririshboxing@gmail.com?subject=Guest%20Post&body=Hi%20Irish%20Boxing%20Team%2C%0D%0A%0D%0AI'd%20like%20to%20enquire%20about%20your%20guest%20post%20rate.">Send mail</a>
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media