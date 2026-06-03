Frustrated Cathal Crowley Makes Emmett Brennan Winner Takes All Croke Park Proposal

Cathal Crowley has challenged Emmet Brennan to prove his confidence by meeting him in the ring after learning their agreed Irish title fight is no longer set to take place.

A frustrated Crowley Brennan has accepted a fight on the highly anticipated Croke Park card rather than fight him on August 1, leaving the Cork fighter feeling blindsided.

According to the Celtic Warrior Gym boxer, the pair had already agreed to face each other on the Queensberry Promotions card at Dublin’s 3Arena on August 1, only for the Dublin Docklands man to move in a different direction without informing him or his team.

“We both mutually agreed to fight on the Queensberry card on August 1,” Crowley said in an online post.

“Today I found out he’s agreed to fight on the Croke Park card. He never informed me, never informed my trainer, never informed Lee Eaton, the matchmaker for the show on August 1. He’s said nothing and gone about his business.”

While Crowley admits he understands the appeal of fighting on one of the biggest boxing events Ireland has ever staged, he believes the Olympian should still be willing to honour their agreement.

“Fair play because it’s a big opportunity to fight on the Croke Park card,” he said.

Rather than simply venting his frustration, Crowley has thrown down a challenge.

The Cork native has proposed a winner-takes-all solution that would see the pair clash for the Irish title at the 3Arena, with the victor then moving on to compete on the historic Croke Park bill.

“If you are that confident of beating me, why don’t me and you fight on August 1 for the Irish title in the 3Arena and the winner gets to fight at Croke Park against the opponent you’ve accepted to fight?”

Having already shared the ring with Jamie Morrissey and Kevin Cronin twice, Brennan, who is a Hill 16 regular, can point to his domestic credentials and willingness in response to the Rebel County man.

Croke Park may have been just to big to turn down and it’s likely he will be handed a breakthrough fight against a Matchroom name on the historic card.