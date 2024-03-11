Dominant Jude Gallagher qualifies for the Olympics

Jude Gallagher’s entertaining aggressive style will be on display at the Paris Olympics.

The Tyrone fighter didn’t quite earn a place on the plane to Paris, more so he grabbed his ticket and put it in his back pocket with a no-nonsense big punching display in Italy.

The featherweight was vicious across the nine minutes, unleashing leather from all angles to defeat Turkmenistan’s Sukur Owezow in Busto Arsizio near Milan.

It was a beat down as the Two Castles star beat up the man standing between him and his Olympic dream, knocking him down in the first, handing a standing eight in the second, and despite being well ahead showing no mercy and going for the finish in the last.

The wide points win means Ireland now have six boxers qualified for the Games, as Gallagher joined Kellie Harrington, Michaela Walsh, Aoife O’Rourke, Dean Clancy, and Jack Marley on the list of Irish fighters qualified for the Games.

Kelyn Cassidy will be hoping to add a seventh name to the list very soon, as he fights boxes 2023 IBA World Champion, Nurbek Oralbay of Kazakhstan within the hour.

Grainne Walsh was very unfortunate not to have qualified today, losing via Tie-Break to Aneta Rygielska.

Team

1st Olympic World Qualifier Team:

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC, Tyrone

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family GG BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal, Waterford

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin BC, Dublin