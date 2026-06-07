Kuba Pielesz Calls for August 1 Opportunity to Impress Frank Warren

Kuba Pielesz has called for the chance to show Frank Warren what all the fuss is about after registering the first stoppage win of his professional career.

Fresh from moving to 2-0 with an impressive victory on the latest JB Promotions card, the Celtic Warriors prospect revealed he would jump at the opportunity to appear on Queensberry’s August 1 show at the 3Arena.

The undefeated youngster believes Warren and Co will bring Steven Cairns to Cork in the near future and as an entertaining ticket seller, would fancy his chances of an undercard slot.

However, he doesn’t want to wait to show his credentials. He would welcome the chance to show the promoter what he could do on the Pierce O’Leary undercard at the 3Arena later this summer.

“There’s talks of Queensberry and there’s talks of them coming back to Cork for Steven Cairns.

“But if Frank Warren wants to have a look at what I did in there tonight and put me on the prelims for August 1, I’d be more than happy.”

The likes of Craig O’Brien, Thomas Carty and Cathal Crowley are already linked to bouts on the card and the possibility of fighting with several of his Celtic Warrior Gym mates is something that only adds to the attraction.

“I know we’ve three or four from Celtic Warriors on that night, so I’d be more than happy to be back for August 1 in the 3Arena.”

Regardless of August 1, the ambitious young professional has set clear targets for his first year in the paid ranks and has big long-term ambitions.

“Four or five and 0. I said that at the start of the year. Four or five and 0 and I’ll be happy. Maybe get one or two six-rounders in.

I’m just going to keep climbing the ladder.

“I’ve no doubt in my mind I’ll be on the big shows soon.”