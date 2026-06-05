‘You Couldn’t Not Learn From Her’ – Katie Taylor Influence Helps Zara Breslin Make Impressive Pro Start

Zara Breslin is one of thousands of boxers inspired, but one of a select few fortunate enough to learn directly from the Irish great ahead of their debut.

The Tramore native credited the groundbreaking star for helping prepare her for professional boxing and playing a key role in her impressive debut last weekend.

The Irish prospect announced herself in style, producing a composed and mature performance, stopping Joanna Fraszczak in the fifth round of her professional debut.

The talented newcomer shared sparring sessions with Taylor during training camp and says every round spent with the undisputed lightweight champion became a learning experience.

“You couldn’t not learn from her,” Breslin told Irish-boxing.com after the win.

“She’s a fantastic role model for Irish girls coming through and the things she’s done for Irish boxing is fantastic.”

Taylor’s influence extended beyond technique. The 25-year-old revealed she picked up valuable professional habits and ring craft from the Bray fighter, lessons she believes will stand to her throughout her career.

“Every day I was in with her, I was learning everything,” she explained.

“Even the little tricks in the pros, just to keep your hands high when you’re in close and don’t wait for the referee because the referee is not going to jump in as much as the amateurs. So I’ve learned all those little tricks along the way. I couldn’t thank her enough for all her help coming up to the fight.”

Those lessons appeared evident throughout the Waterford boxer’s debut.

The prospect looked comfortable from the opening bell, switching stances, controlling the pace and displaying a variety of skills before eventually securing the stoppage victory.

Rather than simply looking to get through her first professional assignment, Breslin entered the ring determined to make a statement.

“I wanted to enjoy every moment there,” she said.

“I wanted to showcase what I can do and I can box, outbox, come forward, box on the back foot, go in close and I think tonight I showed a bit of everything.”

It was a performance that suggested the transition from the amateur code is already progressing smoothly.

In fact, Breslin believes the move to the professional ranks has required fewer adjustments than many might expect because of the standards she already set for herself in training.

“I’ve always kind of trained as a professional,” she said.

“I train twice a day every day, even on amateurs and pros. So there wasn’t a whole lot of major changes. Just slow the pace down and start sitting down on shots.”

The debut itself could hardly have gone much better.

Breslin banked four valuable rounds before forcing the stoppage in the fifth, a result that provided both experience and an eye-catching finish.

“I couldn’t be happier with the way it went,” she said.

“I got four good rounds under my belt and then I took her out in the fifth. For a debut I couldn’t ask for more.”

“My lead hook over the top was a shot that I was landing, but once I started dropping down to the body and coming back over the head, I think they were the shots that kind of stopped Joanna from coming forward.”

Despite dominating large portions of the contest, Breslin was keen to praise her opponent for helping make her debut such a worthwhile learning experience.

“She’s a tough opponent, top class for my debut. She put on a brilliant fight.”