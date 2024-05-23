Diva-nomics – Gary Cully plotting new route to World Titles

Gary Cully is aware that boxing is the ultimate game of snakes and ladders, pointing out it’s as easy to roll a six and climb toward the top as it is to find yourself sliding down a slippery serpent.

‘The Diva’ knows all too well the pitfalls of falling into the snakepit after having his rapid rise slowed by Mexican dangerman Jose Felix Jr this time last year.

The Naas lightweight seemed to go from ‘ready to become a DAZN Dublin headliner’ to fighting for his his boxing life in the space of a matter of minutes.

However, the Nial Barrett-trained Matchroom fighter wasn’t for wallowing and exorcised some demons by defeating Reece Mould in the 3Arena in November.

Now he believes he is at the foot of a big ladder.

Defeat Francesco Patera and claim the vacant WBA Continental title on the Taylor-Catterall undercard in Leeds on Saturday night and Cully believes he’ll be a good roll of the dice away from a world title shot.

“Coming back last time out, the whole of fight week Eddie was putting lots of emphasis on my career being on the line. I was being built into being this next superstar in Ireland and the next big thing and stuff like that. One loss can have a massive effect on your career but the same as one win can. I’m very aware of that,” he says keeping things positive during fight week.

“The fact that I came back, got the win against Reece Mould, I was happy. This fight here on Saturday night can put me in line again for a World Title opportunity. I think the winner probably goes on to a World Title Eliminator next or some sort of big fight.”

“One win and one loss in boxing and it can change very quickly. I’ve got my win back and I’m ready to put on a big performance on Saturday night and move onto my ultimate goal of becoming a World Champion.”

Standing between Cully and levelling up is former European champion Patera, a fighter who has come to the UK and caused upset previously.

‘The Diva’ knows the test that awaits on the same card Paddy Donovan and Graham McCormack are in good fights but is confident he’ll use his fight IQ to pass it.

“Francesco Patera is a high-level fighter. That’s why I wanted the fight with him because I want to challenge myself. He’s a test for me – two-time European Champion. I think I’ll pass the test with flying colours. I believe I’m a lot more skillful than him. My boxing IQ is a lot higher than his is. He’s very experienced, like I say he’s been around the block a number of times but I believe my skills will shine through and I’ll show what I’m about on Saturday night.”

