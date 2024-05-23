Grainne Walsh gets Ireland’s final Olympic qualifying campaign

Grainne Walsh gloves off Ireland’s final Olympic Qualifier campaign in Bangkok today.

The St Mary’s BC boxer is the only fighter through the ropes on the opening day of the tournament.

The Offally 66kg talent competes in a Round of 32 bout and contests against Vietnam’s Mai Mai Ngoc Hoang in Bout 3 of Ring B’s Evening Session.

Walsh should be in the ring at around 7.15pm local time, or 1.15pm Irish time.

579 boxers from 133 countries will contest the tournament. As with the 1st Olympic World Qualifier in March, boxers will contest to quota; meaning, they will cease to box at a qualification bout. There will be no semi-finals or finals, and no medals bestowed. In5 of the weights Ireland is contesting in Bangkok (50kg, 54kg, 66kg, 51kg and 92+kg), 4 Paris quota places are available. In Men’s 71kg, 5 quota places are available, and there are 3 in Men’s 80kg – which means the de-facto bronze medalists will box off for the final quota place in that weight.

The maximum team size any federation may qualify for an Olympic Games is 13. Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.