NO REMATCH but Anthony Cacace will HAVE to fight a Matchroom fighter next says Eddie Hearn

There is no rematch clause.

Anthony Cacace will not have to defend his recently acquired IBF super featherweight world title against Joe Cordina reveals Eddie Hearn.

However, the Matchroom boss is adamant ‘The Apache’ will fight a Matchroom fighter next.

The 35-year-old Belfast fighter joined the list of Irish world champions when he became the country’s first-ever super featherweight world titlist last weekend.

Cacace beat up, broke down and eventually stopped ‘Welsh Wizard’ Cordina in Saudi Arabia to buckle the IBF title around his waist.

Considering the challenger dethroned the champion there were instant rematch queries from fight fans.

Cordina’s promoter says a repeat won’t happen as the former champion will move up to lightweight and believes Cacace will have to defend against his mandatory, another Matchroom fighter.

Big punching Mexican Eduardo Nunez is next in line and looks likely to be the champion’s next fight.

“No rematch because the winner has to fight the mandatory, which is [Eduardo] ‘Sugar’ Nunez, our guy. That’s a great fight,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to Matchroom Boxing before praising the Belfast fighter’s performance.

“For Joe [Cordina], the difficulty staying at 130 was how long can you stay there. Now that he’s suffered that defeat, he’ll definitely be moving to 135, and congratulations to Cacace. It was a very impressive, powerful performance from him.”

While he did praise Cacace’s display, as if just to ensure some beef, Hearn couldn’t resist bringing up the left hook that landed after the referee called break, indicating it was the key moment of the fight.

“You hate saying it after but he hit Cordina after the break [in round three], and Cordina never really recovered, but Cacace continuously hurt him. Although that didn’t help, Cacace still put in a great performance and really picked up from that momentum and really beat Joe up in there,” said Hearn.