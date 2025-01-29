‘I Still Believe’ – Michael Conlan Ready for ‘Last Roll of the Dice’

Michael Conlan is confident he can hit a six as he rolls the dice for the last time in the ultimate game of snakes and ladders.

After much speculation the Belfast favourite confirmed details of his comeback last week.

The Olympic medal winner returns against Asad Asif Khan over eight rounds on the undercard of Harlem Eubank-Tyrone McKenna.

Conlan admits he seriously considered retiring post a third career defeat in late 2023 but after serious contemplation elected against it.

And the 33-year-old comes back confident and full of ambition. Not only does he still hold world title aspirations, Conlan still holds a strong belief he can win a world title.

“I still have a goal of being a world champion,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I still believe I have the ability to do that. I don’t want to be sitting here in five to ten years saying ‘maybe I should have tried once more’. I’d rather be in a position saying ‘maybe I shouldn’t have’.

“I still believe I’m young enough. I’m not a spring chicken anymore but at the same time I still believe.”

Ireland’s only male amateur world champion is on a mission to win the kind of belt many believed he was destined to buckle around his waist when he first turned over.

However, he does suggest there is no room for another slip-up.

“I still have plenty of miles left in the tank. I have enough to achieve my goal of being a world champion and you know literally, this is the last roll of the dice, no matter what.”