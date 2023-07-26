New Exciting Venue for Conlan Boxing’s Dublin Debut

Conlan Boxing’s Dublin debut looks set for a change in interesting venues.

A September 16 trip to the capital is locked in with the promotional company run by popular Conlan brothers Jamie and Michael.

However, exactly were the fight night will play out remains to be seen.

The initial plan was to go outdoors in Lucan where a festival feel was going to be explored.

However, Irish-boxing.com understands a new venue is being explored and the card could end up on the other side of the city.

It’s believed the RDS is the new front-runner. The famous Dublin venue hosts Leinster Rugby matches, the Dublin Horse Show, concerts, Funderland and this October will have a Cage Warriors event.

It would be a big upgrade – in terms of gate potential – from the National Stadium but not quite as big as the 3Arena.

Regardless of where the card ends up, it promises to be entertaining.

Tyrone McKenna will fight Nicholas Esposito for the IBO welterweight world title on top of the bill, the eagerly anticipated Irish title fight between Craig McCarthy and Kevin Cronin should populate the card as could a Graham McCormack and Dominic Donegan repeat.

There is also talk of a domestic clash for Sennan Kelly while Paul Ryan could make his Dublin debut.

Conlan Boxing are also rumoured to be eyeing up a return to Galway where Kieran Molloy will top another show but first they have to focus on August 4 and the Feile Fight Night.