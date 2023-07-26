Gary Cully Changes Coaching Set Up

Gary Cully has changed trainers.

‘The Diva’ has relocated his camp to Liverpool where he will train at the famous Rotunda Gym.

Like fellow Matchroom fighter and former international amateur team mate Caoimhin Agyarko, the Kildare native will be trained by Josh Taylor and Liam Smith coach Joe McNally.

The move comes after Cully suffered a first career defeat to Jose Felix Jr in Dublin on May 20 and he leaves Pete Taylor to join the a new team.

The lightweight says he hasn’t left Taylor on bad terms and suggests the fact some very experienced big named fighters populate the Liverpool gym may have played a part in his decision.

Speaking online he Said: