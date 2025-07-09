Andy Lee Shrugs Off Berlanga’s Barbs, Backs Sheeraz to Shock in Queens

Andy Lee doesn’t mind catching the odd stray shot — as long as it’s only verbal.

The former middleweight world champion found himself name-dropped by Edgar Berlanga in the lead-up to the American’s super middleweight clash with Lee’s charge, Hamzah Sheeraz. But instead of firing back, one boxing’s true gentlemen had a laugh — literally.

“He mentioned me at the last press conference, and it was quite funny,” Lee chuckled when speaking to Boxing Social.

“Then I saw him outside the hotel and came up behind him and grabbed him jokingly. We just laughed. I’ve nothing against him. I like him as a person and a character. Boxing needs people like him.”

The light-hearted exchange might seem out of place in the heat of a high-stakes fight week, but it sums up Lee’s approach — composed, respectful, but quietly confident. And beneath the humour, the Limerick man believes Sheeraz can make a serious statement when he headlines at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Queens, this Saturday.

While Berlanga has done a solid job of promoting himself in recent years — particularly off the back of his bout with Canelo Alvarez — the Limerick man, who already faced the New Yorker as Jason Quigley’s coach, is convinced his fighter’s punching power and poise could cause problems from the opening bell.

“Berlanga’s a very good fighter, but I think he’s going to feel Hamzah’s power,” Lee warned. “Even if the shot misses or you catch it on the glove, you still feel it. That’s going to catch Berlanga off guard and earn Hamzah his respect early.”

Lee says he’s seen massive improvement from Sheeraz since bringing him into his Dublin camp — particularly when it comes to physicality.

“He can punch — really punch,” he said. “He’s lifting people off the ground — light heavyweights — and you can see it in their eyes. They feel the jab and suddenly they’re reluctant to press. That will show on Saturday.”

While this is Sheeraz’s first test at super middleweight, the former WBO middleweight champ isn’t treating it like a step-up exercise — it’s all risk, all reward.

“There’s a lot to prove, and a lot to gain,” he added. “It’s a big risk, but also a big reward. These are the kind of fights you want as a fighter. Berlanga is fighting in his hometown, he’s talked a lot about being in with Canelo, but now he has to prove he really belongs at this level.”

And if Berlanga is underestimating his British opponent? That, Lee says, could be a costly mistake.

“I know the attitude of a lot of American fighters — they don’t respect European or UK fighters. They think it’s easy work,” he said. “If that’s his mindset, then he’s in for a shock.”

Still, Lee bears no grudge for the unexpected name-check and even seems to enjoy the chaos Berlanga brings.

“I’ve nothing against him,” he said. “I actually like him. He brings character to the sport, and boxing needs more people like that.”