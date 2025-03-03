First Ever All Irish World Title Fight? – Hearn Shares Big Crocker – Donovan Rematch Hope

Any Paddy Donovan – Lewis Crocker rematch could be the first-ever all-Irish world title fight, suggests Eddie Hearn.

The promoter of both was very clear that he intends to try to make a rematch between their pair after their intense world title eliminator ended in controversial circumstances.

The Matchroom CEO wonders how keen ‘The Croc’ will be to repeat immediately, especially after securing mandatory status for the IBF world title with the victory.

The Belfast welterweight is now next in line for reigning champion ‘Boots’ Ennis and with the American likely to move up in weight, could be set for a vacant title shot.

If the strap does become vacant and the IBF sees fit, Hearn believes it could be put on the line for a summer rematch.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 2 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

“That would probably be the icing on the cake really if there was a vacant world title on the line,” he said in Belfast on Saturday night.

“One thing I know for sure is if in the worst case scenario for Paddy Donovan, the IBF said no rematch, they would install him as the highest ranked challenger.

“So in that instance if Boots or Stanionis didn’t fight Lewis Crocker, it would be Lewis Crocker against Paddy Donovan for the IBF welterweight world title and that of course would make Lewis Crocker definitely take the rematch.”

If the IBF don’t concur, Hearn suggests pride may prompt the Billy Nelson-trained welter to run back the Point of Pride headliner.

“He may take the rematch anyway. He may feel under pressure. He may feel like ‘no I want to prove myself, I didn’t perform tonight or my fans want to see the rematch'” he adds before claiming the Donovan would be the more lucrative option.

“By the way, financially, I would say the rematch with Paddy Donovan is probably more lucrative than a fight with Jaron Ennis. That’s how big this rematch would be.”

Speaking in the ring immediately after the bout, Hearn said: “Lewis Crocker doesn’t have to do anything. He can sit there for a shot at the world title. The reality is there’s going to be a lot of people wanting to see this fight again.”

We know what controversy does. It builds into massive fights, massive rematches. The rematch of this fight is huge.

“But will Crocker want it? Whjat will the IBF say? We’ll have to see what happens over the next couple of weeks.

“Honestly, as a promoter for both, I want to see the fight again and I want to see it play out.”