‘Has To Happen’ – Angry Team Radomska Wants Rematch

Team Kate Radomska believes a ‘rematch has to happen’ after ‘disgraceful’ referring led to defeat for the Waterford boxer.

The ever game Robbie Flynn managed battler suffered a third consecutive defeat when she lost to Nicola Hopewell in Sheffield over the weekend.

The 34-year-old was on the wrong end of a 58-57 scorecard after the bout scheduled for 10 went to the cards prematurely.

The bout was stopped in the sixth because of a cut suffered by Radomska. Her manager and team felt the cut materialized due to the fact the man in the middle didn’t prevent Commonwealth champ Hopewell from using her head and elbows and thus called for a repeat.

The result left the boxer bemused, and she too expressed disappointment in the aftermath.

“I don’t know if I love this sport or hate it anymore,” Radomska said.

“I definitely have no time or respect for bullsh*t. As a fighter, you should be only fighting the person that’s in front of you, not everybody else that’s against you and wants you to lose.”