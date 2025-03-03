Women’s World Championship Team CONFIRMED

The Team Ireland team to contest the 2025 Women’s World Championship, taking place in Nis, Serbia from March 6th to 17th, has been named.

Eight Elite athletes will contest these world championships, hosted by Serbia, including Paris Olympians Daina Moorehouse (50kg), Jenny Lehane (54kg), and Grainne Walsh (66kg).

Also in the team are double Olympians Michaela Walsh (57kg) and four-time continental champion Aoife O’Rourke (75kg). 2022 World 70kg champion, Aoife’s sister Lisa O’Rourke, will also contest the tournament for the first time since winning World gold – she is joined by European U23 silver medalist, Carleigh Irving (48kg).

It’s a keynote event for 81+kg Judy Bobbett. Former rugby international makes history when she enters the field of play, becoming one of only a handful of athletes to contest two sports for her country at international benchmark events. Bobbett got her first international rugby cap in November 2019, and played for Ireland as a second row in the 2020 Six Nations championships. In tandem with her High-Performance boxing training, she is part of the Blackrock College Women’s coaching ticket for the 2024/2025 season.

Preparations for this team have included post-Elites squad training throughout December, January and February, a home sparring camp with France, and an 11-day sparring camp with China in Beijing.

Head Coach Zauri Antia says “This is a highly talented, and well-prepared team – and its particularly beneficial to their preparations to have spent time training in Beijing with the Chinese first team. There was excellent sparring at that camp. I am impressed by the focus of these boxers, and by their individual development journeys. These will be a tough World Championships, where there are no easy draws. Every member of the team knows the task ahead and we are ready. It’s an honour to contest for your country, and I would like to congratulate each boxer on their selection and also their clubs, club coaches, and their families.”

The team depart for Nis on Thursday. The draw and Opening Ceremony take place on Saturday, March 8th and boxing begins on the 9th. March 15th is a rest day at the tournament, and all finals will be boxed on Sunday, March 16th. The team will land at Dublin Airport from Amsterdam at 16:40hrs on March 17th.

Watch

The IBA is expected to stream the tournament live on its YouTube channel. Links, per ring and session, will be published in advance of a given day’s boxing. Images, per day and per session, are expected to be available here

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club, Derry

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry Boxing Club, Wicklow

54kg Jenny Lehane, DCU Athletic Boxing Club, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC Tallaght, Dublin

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

81+kg Judy Bobbett, Liberty Boxing Club, Wicklow.