Tommy McCarthy RETIRES From Boxing

Tommy McCarthy has retired from boxing.

‘The Mack Attack’ suffered stoppage defeat in a battle of Belfast with Steven Ward at the SSE Arena on Saturday and has since decided he is done with fighting.

The Belfast favourite had suggested the fight was a win-or-bust affair, and that has proven to be the case, as the now comedian and Podcast host officially confirmed his retirement on Monday morning.

McCarthy hangs them up at the age of 34 and after a very successful career.

The skilled cruiserweight first came to prominence as an Oliver Plunkett amateur and has been down as one to watch since he challenged Olympic medalist Kenneth Egan’s domestic dominance as a 17-year-old World Youth medal winner. In the vest, he became a Team Ireland regular won Commonwealth silver, and a number of Irish titles.

A real character of the sport, McCarthy turned over under the guidance of Pat Magee in 2014 and forged a path that ultimately led to world level. Indeed, the boxer, who shared the ring with the likes of John Lewis Dickson, Coutney Fry, Matty Askin, Richard Riakphore and Chris Billiam Smith, made history when winning the European title.

McCarthy became Ireland’s 15th European Champion and the first black Irish man to win the famous blue strap when he defeated Bilal Laggoune in 2020.

The boxer who worked most recently with Mark Dunlop shared his decision to call it a day online.

“After 23 years in the game I’m officially retiring from boxing.

“I am proud of what I achieved in the sport although I’m disappointed that I never fulfilled my potential of being a world champion.

“I put my name in the history books as an amateur by being the first black athlete from here to win a medal at the commonwealth games. Then again as a professional by becoming the 1st Black Irish European Champion.

“The game has been good to me. It took me around the globe, met some great friends and put a bitta money in my pocket.

“Big thanks go to everyone involved in my career. Especially to Seamy Deeds who brought to the club. Patsy McAllister, Anto Taylor & Jimmy McGrath and the Oliver Plunkett ABC who coached me all through the amateurs.

The high performance. My first manager Pat Magee R.I.P, Big Karim who stuck with me since the first day to the last day. My cousin @coach.edfitness for training and supporting me for the whole journey. All the coaches I worked with during my pro career.

“Mark Dunlop for being the greatest manager of all time and changing my whole career! And last but not least my wife Amy who has stood by me and supported my career since we were 17.”

We here at Irish-boxing.com would like to wish Tommy McCarthy all the best in retirement and thank him for the entertainment as well as the access over the years.