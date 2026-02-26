Five Strandja Quarter Final Slots Secured

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

Five Team Ireland boxers have now won through to the quarter finals at the 77th Strandja Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, and another 4 have secured Last 16 spots.

34 seconds – that’s all Josh Olaniyan needed to secure his place in Strandja’s 80kg quarter finals. He was the RSC1 winner over Dimeji Shittu of England and boxes for a medal on Friday, against Ukraine’s Dzhamal Kuliev

Caitlin Fryers has won through to the quarter finals. She boxed a tempestuous Last 16 bout against England’s Kelsey Oakley and claimed a 4-1 win on a scoreline of 27:30; 29:28; 27:30; 28:29; 28:29. Caitlin will contest for a medal against home boxer, Bulgaria’s Venelina Poptoleva in Thursday’s Afternoon Session.

Niamh Fay is through to the Strandja QFs. She contested her Last 16 bout against Turkey’s Ece Asude Ediz, and was the 4-1 winner, on a scoreline of 29:28; 30:27; 29:28; 27:30; 29;28. Niamh is back in action on Thursday, contest for a podium place against Khumorabonu Mamajonova of Uzbekistan. Her weigh-mate, Michaela Walsh, is also now a quarter finalist. She boxed her Last 16 bout against Italy’s Madalina Grabucea , and was the 4-1 winner. Judges scored the bout 30: 27; 30:27: 30: 26; 30: 26; 28: 29. Michaela will box for a medal tomorrow, against Jessia Dias Coutinho.

Grainne Walsh has also won through to QFs. She contested her 65kg Last 16 bout against Armenia’s Elida Kocharyan and was the 4-1 victor. The bout was scored 27:30; 29:28; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30. Grainne boxes for a podium place on Thursday, against Brazil’s Haziel Krishna Franco Santos

Not to be for Daina Moorehouse in her Stranda Last 16 contest. The 51kg Wicklow woman took on fellow Paris Olympian and 2023 Cologne World Boxing Cup champ, Maxi Klotzer of Germany. The 5-0 decision went to the German boxer. Judges scored the bout 29:28; 30:27; 29:28; 29:28; 30:27