POSTPONED – Lewis Crocker’s World Title Defence Against Liam Paro Delayed

Lewis Crocker will not make the first defence of his world title this spring.

A hand injury means the IBF welterweight title holder won’t defend against Liam Paro until the summer at the earliest.

‘Croc’ was pencilled in to put his title on the line against the mandatory challenger this Spring – and with No Limit, Paro’s promoters beating Matfhroom in the purse bids, the champion was set to make his first defence in Australia.

No official date had been confirmed but it was understood No Limit were pushing for a March fight and Jamie Conlan, who manages Crocker, favoured April.

As things stand now, the fight won’t be happening until late May or June at the earliest.

A hand injury suffered by the Belfast man has forced a delay.

Crocker claimed the title by defeating Paddy Donovan in the first-ever-all-Irish world title fight in Windsor Park last September.

He inherited Paro, a former light welterweight world champion, after the Aussie’s ordered eliminator with Donovan was cancelled after the Munster southpaw fell ill.