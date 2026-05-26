Steve Collins Saddles Pierce O’Leary with Massive Praise

There’s something about Pierce O’Leary that reminds Steve Collins of himself, and the resemblance isn’t limited to their shared love of horses.

Dublin’s latest and one of the City’s greatest shared a horse ride through Dublin city last week as part of Queensberry’s push to promote O’Leary’s August 1 clash with Mark Chamberlain.

The Dubs also shared a good conversation, and the’Celtic Warrior’ heard some familiar phrases as they trotted along the cobles.

Listening to the European title winner made the former world champion, who defeated both Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn twice, realise ‘Big Bang’ has the same steel and determination he used to become the best of his era.

Collins believes that willingness to sacrifice, aligned with the Dublin Dockland graduate’s natural power and talent, means he has the ability to gallop aheadd of the majority of light welterweights on the circuit at present.

“I have to say, when we were out riding, the hairs on the back of my neck stood up,” said the Irish great.

“Some of the things he was saying reminded me of me in my day, not that I’m comparing myself to him, he’s a great fighter, more his commitment, dedication, and the sacrifices. Those, plus his natural talent and ability, tick a lot of boxes.”

O’Leary, who fights Mark Chamberlain at the 3Arena on the August bank holiday weekend, has been impressive en route to contender status. The Queensberry fighter has built a reputation as a skilled, spiteful puncher with potential to win a world title.

Collins likes what he has seen but is expecting more from his fellow Dub.

“Pierce is still learning. He hasn’t peaked yet, he hasn’t reached his best yet,” he said.

“I think Pierce will be around for a long time.”