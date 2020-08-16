Carl Frampton admits he’ll have to be better to reel in Herring and make history







Carl Frampton all but gave himself the infamous ‘could do better’ school report post victory after his 30th career fight last night.

In fact the former two weight world champion admits it has to be better if he is to defeat Jamel Herring and make Irish boxing history later this year.

Most importantly he is adamant it will be better when he challenges for the WBO super featherweight world title later this year.

Fighting for only the second time since late 2018 the Belfast fighter stopped Scot Darren Traynor in the seventh round of a York Hall hosted clash.

The victory came after ‘The Jackal’ upped the tempo heading into the second half of the fight, but the first five rounds were quite tepid.

Considering the circumstances that’s understandable and something Frampton is willing to accept, but he does note it wouldn’t be good enough to dethrone a world champ like Herring.

“I was happy to get the win. I was far from my best but people talk about doing the rounds, I don’t think it will harm me doing that,” he smiled.

“If I had the chance to take him out in the first round, I would have done that but the rounds are good and he is a tough kid.

“I had to make sure complacency didn’t creep in at all. It was a potential banana skin. Nobody’s expecting Darren to beat me and there was no pressure on him. They had a decent game plan, they weren’t rushing things.

“I hurt him a few times with the jab and then the body shots in the second half of the fight worked well,” he continued before discussing Herring.

“We’ve been speaking about the Herring fight for a long time. Everybody is happy for it to happen, so hopefully that is what is next.”

“I know I need to be a lot better for Jamel Herring but my hands are fine, there are no issues there so onwards and upwards.



“I will find a way to win. I need to be a lot better than that, but I will find a way to win.”

The 33-year-old was initially meant to face little known Armenian Vahram Vardanyan, but visa issues gave Traynor his chance.

It was also an opportunity for Frampton to check out what it’s like to be in with someone of ‘Semper Fi’s’ demensions.

“It was a better opponent (to prepare) for Herring than the original opponent,” he mused. “Darren isn’t a southpaw but the dimensions are similar.

“I think (the fight against Herring with happen). That’s what Bob Arum said, Frank (Warren) is happy for that fight to happen and that’s what MTK are saying as well. We have been talking about it for a long time, so hopefully that’s it.”

Top Rank boss has revealed he has a date set aside in November for Frampton and Herring to finally meet.

The world champion will have to come through a September 5 defense against Jonathan Oquendo, but is expected to win to that fight.